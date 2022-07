Whether whipping up a quick, easy meal for your family or serving as the ultimate host, this expert chef has recipes to help do dinner differently.

Celebrity Chef Brooke Williamson appeared on KPRC 2+ Thursday to share easy meal prep ideas.

Watch the full segment in the video player at the top of the page.

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and on the KPRC 2 app.