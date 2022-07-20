Sketch released of suspect accused of shooting man to death at apartment complex in Greenspoint area

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the Greenspoint area on Monday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 11960 Airline Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said the 46-year-old victim was shot near his front door and then robbed.

KPRC 2 obtained surveillance video of the deadly shooting, along with a sketch of the suspect involved in the case.

Police described the man as having long black locks that were tied and wearing a long-sleeve green shirt with dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect and his whereabouts is urged to call the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222- TIPS.