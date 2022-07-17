85º

1 teen killed, another injured in shooting at west Houston apartment complex, HPD says

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

HOUSTON – One teenager was killed and another was injured Saturday evening in a shooting at a west Houston apartment complex, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Panagard Drive.

Officers said the victims, believed to be 18 or 19, got into a verbal altercation with someone in a black Tahoe. At some point, the person in the Tahoe pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

One of the victims died at the scene. The other was transported to the hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

