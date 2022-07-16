Child drives truck through NW Harris County home, HCSO says

Authorities said a child was driving the truck that drove through a home in northwest Harris County Saturday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities said a child was driving the truck that drove through a home in northwest Harris County Saturday.

The boy, 11 years of age and living with Autism Spectrum Disorder, drove the truck down the street and struck a parked patrol vehicle before driving through a home in the the 9200 block of Landry Boulevard, Deputy Phillip Lillibridge said.

The homeowner was inside the home when the crash occurred.

There were no injuries reported.

The child’s parents told authorities they’re not sure how he got ahold of the keys.