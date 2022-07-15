Do you recognize them? Surveillance photos show suspects accused of stealing several family urns from Baytown cemetery

Surveillance photos have been released in efforts someone from the public will identify a man and woman accused of stealing numerous family urns from a Baytown cemetery, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

BAYTOWN, Texas – Surveillance photos have been released in efforts someone from the public will identify a man and woman accused of stealing numerous family urns from a Baytown cemetery, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The theft was reported on May 26, 2020 at around 10 p.m. at the Earthman Memory Gardens cemetery, located at 8604 Garth Road.

Investigators said the duo were captured on video in a light-colored mid 2000s GMC or Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck. The man allegedly cut the lock off the gate and wanted onto the property, where they stole urns from the plots and then drive off from the cemetery.

Anyone with information about the suspects seen in the photos are asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Burglary and Theft unit at 713-274-9200.

Surveillance photos have been released in efforts someone from the public will identify a man and woman accused of stealing numerous family urns from a Baytown cemetery, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Surveillance photos have been released in efforts someone from the public will identify a man and woman accused of stealing numerous family urns from a Baytown cemetery, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)