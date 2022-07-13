Wanted man shot and killed by deputies at motel in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – A wanted suspect has been shot to death by deputies Wednesday afternoon in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened while at least two HCSO deputies were searching for a wanted suspect at a motel located in the 15700 block of Kuykendahl near 1960, Gonzalez said.

When the deputies found the suspect, Gonzalez said the man pulled out a pistol, causing the two deputies to discharge their weapons. The suspect was shot and confirmed dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured during the shooting, according to Gonzalez.