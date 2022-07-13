Family seeks justice after loved one’s murder in Friendswood; Crime Stoppers offers reward for information

Joseph Michael Spells was shot, killed in Friendswood last year. Spells' family continues to seek justice

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – The family of a man shot and killed last year in Friendswood is asking for the community’s help as they search for the person responsible for his murder.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division, the shooting took place on June 23, 2021, around 11:34 p.m. in the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive.

Authorities say Joseph Michael Spells was shot that night and sustained major injuries, which ultimately led to his death.

Spells’ family is asking anyone who may have information on this case to come forward as they continue seeking justice for their loved one.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers Houston may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.