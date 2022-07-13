Celebrity dentist shares her 3-step routine for a healthy summer smile

Karent Sierra, celebrity dentist and star of The Real Housewives of Miami season two appeared on KPRC 2+ to share how she puts her best face forward.

She discussed her oral health routine and offered these three tips for a healthy summer smile:

BRUSH: You’ve been told to brush twice a day, but what time is best? When you first wake up or after a meal? Can you still enjoy coffee and red wine? Learn the do’s and don’ts to achieving a bright white smile.

FLOSS: Learn not only how often you should floss, but WHY flossing is such a crucial part of a healthy oral care routine.

RINSE: Mouthwash is not only a remedy for bad breath! It should also be an essential part of your oral health routine, fighting plaque, protecting gums and building strong teeth.

