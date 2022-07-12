‘That’s not candy for kids!’ Edibles attractive to children among lots of dope, gun found during traffic stop in Splendora, police say

Officers with the Splendora Police Department got a large haul of drugs off the street after finding the illegal substances during a traffic stop.

SPLENDORA, Texas – Officers with the Splendora Police Department got a large haul of drugs off the street after finding the illegal substances during a traffic stop.

Information about the discovery was posted on the Splendora Police Department’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon but the exact location where it all unfolded was not provided.

According to the post, an officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation and was conducting a roadside investigation. During the probable cause search, the officer located the following:

960 Grams of edible THC that is marketed to look like kids candy

3.87 grams of Cocaine

6.32 grams of Ecstasy

34.27 grams of THC Vape Cartridges

1 Pistol

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody for multiple felony charges and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.