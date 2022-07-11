Father shoots 2 suspects trying to rob vehicle while babies inside in north Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two would-be robbery suspects were reportedly shot in north Harris County Monday, deputies said.

It happened in the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive around 12:04 a.m. when a family was arriving home with two infants in the back seat.

When the family’s vehicle was coming to a stop, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said two males approached the vehicle and attempted to open the back door.

Investigators said the father pulled out a weapon and fired shots, hitting both of the suspects. The suspects then fled and were picked up by a vehicle, HCSO said.

According to deputies, the two suspects then showed up at a local hospital. They are reportedly in stable condition.

Deputies said no one else was injured in the incident.