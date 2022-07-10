HPD: Possible machete attack leads to shooting in SW Houston

Man calls police saying he shot another man possibly wielding a machete, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after an attack possibly involving a machete led to a shooting early Sunday.

According to HPD Sgt. J. Hill, officers received a call from a man at around midnight, claiming that he shot someone in the 7300 block of Mullins Drive near Bissonnet Street.

When officers arrived, the man told police that he was trying to protect himself from another man, who allegedly attempted to attack him with the machete.

That man did not appear at the scene until a few minutes later--with a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to Sgt. Hill. He was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to be okay.

At least one man was taken into custody.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene, however, the machete was nowhere to be found.

An investigation remains ongoing.