Robbery suspect accused of shooting at deputy barricaded inside business in NW Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Officials with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a burglary suspect barricaded himself inside a business following a shootout with a deputy in northwest Harris County Friday.

Units responded to a call for service at a business located at 13400 FM 529.

Upon arrival, a deputy and the masked suspect exchanged gunfire. Deputies said the man retreated into the building and has remained barricaded inside for three hours.

According to authorities, the deputy was not injured in the shooting. It is unknown if the suspect was injured or if any other suspects were involved. HCSO SWAT is currently at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

