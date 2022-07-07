Here’s how you can get more free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government

FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to launch.The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to an order form run by the U.S. Postal Service where Americans can request four at-home tests per residential address. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

In January, the Biden administration launched covidtests.gov, where people can order rapid at-home antigen tests free of charge. The program was launched in an effort to expand testing capacity in the U.S. and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Since then, the Biden administrations has delivered approximately 350 million free tests to mailboxes and doorsteps across the country, in U.S. territories, and at overseas military bases.

The website has opened for an another round of orders and U.S. households can now order an additional eight free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.

The only information required to request the tests is your name and address. No ID, credit card, or health insurance information is required.

Orders typically ship seven to 14 days after they’re placed. Tests will be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service, and recipients can track their orders by email.

Tests can also be delivered to a residential post office box.

People who have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages — 8 a.m. to midnight ET, seven days a week.

In addition to the federal government’s COVID-19 test shipping program, there are numerous other ways to get tested for free, including over 20,000 free community-based testing sites across the country.

For more information about free COVID-19 tests, visit: https://www.covid.gov/tests/faq.