Reward offered: Who killed Ashod Williams?

Ashod Williams was shot and killed on Sept. 26, 2021 in the 12800 block of Greenwood Forest.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Ashod Williams.

On Sept. 26, 2021 at approximately 3 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 12800 block of Greenwood Forest.

Details were limited, but Williams’ family is asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.