ICE Houston removes unlawfully present Salvadoran fugitive wanted for extortion

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive Friday wanted for extortion in El Salvador.

Juan Carlos Saravia Climaco, a 35-year-old unlawfully present Salvadoran national, was flown from Alexandria, Louisiana, to the Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Salvador, El Salvador, on a charter flight coordinated by ICE’s Air Operations Unit. Upon arrival, he was turned over to officials from El Salvador’s Civilian National Police (PNC).

Saravia Climaco illegally entered the United States on an unknown date and at an unknown location without having been admitted or paroled by an immigration officer.

On Feb. 1, he was encountered by the Brazoria County (Texas) Constable’s Office during a routine traffic stop near Manvel, Texas. During a records check, it was discovered that there was an active Interpol Red Notice for extortion in El Salvador calling for his provisional arrest pending extradition.

After being notified by the Constable’s Office of the encounter, ERO Houston Fugitive Operations officers responded to the Brazoria County Adult Probation Office and arrested Saravia Climaco pursuant to the Interpol Red Notice.

On June 9, an immigration judge with the Executive Office for Immigration Review ordered Saravia Climaco removed from the U.S. to El Salvador. On July 1, ERO Houston carried out that order.

Members of the public who have information about foreign fugitives are urged to contact ICE by calling the ICE Tip Line at 1 (866) 347-2423 or internationally at 001-1802-872-6199. They can also file a tip online by completing ICE’s online tip form.

