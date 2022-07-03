Jet Truck driver dies in accident at Michigan air show, NBC News reports

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The driver of a jet-powered semitruck died when the vehicle crashed in a fiery accident in Michigan on Saturday, police said.

Battle Creek police identified the victim as Chris Darnell, 40, who was behind the wheel of the Shockwave Jet Truck when it raced through or by an explosion and appeared to be in flames, producing a streak of smoke and debris recorded on video.

It wasn’t clear if that first burst of flames, which created a cloud of black smoke, was part of the expected display at the annual Battle Creek Field of Light Air Show and Balloon Festival. The state government’s website promotes the event and notes that it features “pyro and the WALL OF FIRE.”

