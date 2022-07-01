Man accused of fatally shooting woman at SW Houston apartment complex arrested, police say

HOUSTON – A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in southwest Houston back in February has been arrested, according to Houston police.

Yeisson Imut Ajualip, 20, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 46-year-old Maria Gutierrez on Feb. 28, in the 9900 block of Club Creek Drive.

Police said at around 2 p.m., surveillance video captured a man who appeared to be Imut Ajualip wearing a green-colored hoodie, and light blue jeans.

Yeisson Imut Ajualip, 20 (Houston Police Department)

Officers then received reports of a shooting at around 2 p.m. and found Gutierrez on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to police. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

Details on what led to the shooting were not immediately available. It was unclear whether the victim and Imut Ajualip knew one another.

Police said officers arrested Imut Ajualip on June 28, and he was then charged.