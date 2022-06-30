Man wanted after shooting ex-girlfriend, killing her friend in north Harris County: HCSO

Harris County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they said shot his ex-girlfriend and killed her friend in north Harris County Wednesday.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex located at 200 Hollow Tree Lane around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two women, who were identified by HCSO as Brittani Simmons and Lioneicia Malveaux, that had been shot. Deputies said the women were transported to the hospital, where Simmons was pronounced dead. Malveaux is reportedly in critical condition, HCSO said.

According to investigators, Malveaux’s ex-boyfriend, Kentrell Brumfield, was identified as the shooter. Deputies said Brumfield forced his way inside the apartment and shot Malveaux, who lived there. He also shot Simmons, who was just visiting and having dinner with Malveaux at the time of the shooting, HCSO said.

Investigators said the suspect lived with Simmons on and off prior to the incident. They don’t believe he was living there when the shootings happened.

Deputies said Brumfield recently split up from Malveaux and came back to the location before forcing his way in and assaulting the women. Recent incidents of family violence that deputies said have been reported at the location lead them to believe this was an ongoing domestic incident.

Brumfield is currently wanted for murder and aggravated assault in reference to this case. According to investigators, he was already wanted for unrelated felony warrants, including aggravated robbery.

Right now, deputies said they don’t have a vehicle description but know that Brumfield does have ties to Louisiana.

Anyone with information on Brumfield’s whereabouts is urged to contact HCSO or Crime Stoppers of Houston.