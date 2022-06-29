Running your car when it’s unattended? This is why you shouldn’t do that

HOUSTON – You may not know this, but it is illegal to leave an unattended car running in the state, according to Texas Transporation Code.

The Seguin Police Department issued a reminder on June 23 about the traffic code violation to their Facebook page, citing cars that can be started through remote but need the key to be driven and emergency vehicles as the exceptions.

SPD sent out this message to help car owners avoid vehicle theft.

“Leaving your vehicle running creates a higher probability of it (to) be stolen,” SPD said on Facebook. “People often forget to lock their vehicles - now add in the vehicle was left with the key in the ignition, and running ... hopefully you can see where we’re getting at.”

Ad

Today we would like to remind folks that it's a violation of the Texas Traffic code to leave your car unattended with... Posted by Seguin Police Department on Thursday, June 23, 2022

And about that exception for police: Police vehicles and their in-car computers require power to operate and are used so officers can track each other, according to KSAT.

“First of all, there is an officer safety issue. Dispatch centers as well as supervisors can see where the officers are at all times,” SPD officials told KSAT. “The vehicle’s interior must also be kept warm in the winter and cool in the summer because of portable equipment inside.”