Recent stock market volatility may have you nervous about opening your 401(k) statements. Are there things you should be doing to protect your money?

Ted Schmelzle, retirement solutions vice president at Securian Financial, joins KPRC 2 for this and more.

For more information from Schmelzle, watch the video at the top of the page.

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and the KPRC 2 app.