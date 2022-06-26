Man shot, killed while walking on sidewalk in southeast Houston, police say

Investigation underway after a man was shot and killed while walking on sidewalk, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed while walking on the sidewalk in southeast Houston Saturday evening, according to Houston police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7100 block of Woodridge Drive near Gulf Freeway at around 9:19 p.m.

According to HPD Lt. I. Izaguirre, police said witnesses observed an older adult male, who appeared to be between 50-60 years old, walking on the sidewalk when a white sedan pulled up.

Two men walked out of the sedan and confronted the victim, according to witnesses who told police. That was when, at some point, gunshots were heard, striking the man multiple times.

Izaguirre said the man tried to walk back to his home but ended up collapsing. He died at the scene.

The motive of the shooting is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.