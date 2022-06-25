2 dead, 2 injured after argument between groups inside SE Houston home leads to shooting, police say

HOUSTON – Two men are dead and two others are injured after a fight between two groups led to a shooting inside a home in southeast Houston, according to Houston police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4200 block of Madden Lane near Leitrim Way at around 1:30 a.m.

According to HPD Assistant Chief B. Tien, approximately 10 people were inside the home during what appeared to be a gathering.

Around 1 a.m. a second group, with an unknown number of people, went inside the home and confronted the other group.

At some point, police said they believe some type of argument took place between the two groups. The argument escalated and that was when, police said, multiple gunshots were fired between the two groups.

Four men, who appeared to be between the ages of 17 and early 20s were reportedly shot inside the home. Two of them died at the scene, Assistant Chief Tien said.

Two others were transported to an area hospital where one of them remains in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Police said investigators found multiple weapons and shell casings inside the home. It was believed the two groups knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the shooting.