Why is the US maternal mortality rate higher than that of other developed nations?

In the U.S., 700 pregnancy-related deaths occur each year. Two-thirds of these deaths are considered to be preventable.

The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. is higher than that of any other developed countries.

The CEO of Ruth Health, Alison Greenberg, appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss this topic in depth. For Greenberg’s insights, watch the full interview in the video player at the top of the page.

Ruth Health is a perinatal telehealth hub and comprehensive care platform for women.

