96º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Vice President Harris participates in a Roe v. Wade roundtable with Attorneys General

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: politics, abortion, roe v. wade
Vice President Kamala Harrisspeaks during a meeting about abortion rights and Roe v. Wade, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from her ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Vice President Kamala Harris convened State Attorneys General to discuss their efforts to protect reproductive health care access.

The virtual conversation was prompted after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting that justices are on the brink of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Justices are expected to issue their final ruling, but some states with Republican leaders are already laying the groundwork to ban abortion outright if the court allows individual states to set their own rules for the procedure.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email