Vice President Harris participates in a Roe v. Wade roundtable with Attorneys General

Vice President Kamala Harris convened State Attorneys General to discuss their efforts to protect reproductive health care access.
The virtual conversation was prompted after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting that justices are on the brink of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
Justices are expected to issue their final ruling, but some states with Republican leaders are already laying the groundwork to ban abortion outright if the court allows individual states to set their own rules for the procedure.