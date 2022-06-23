Man accused of fatally shooting partner at northeast Houston home while children were inside, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman at a home in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Matthew Haberland, 36, has been charged with the shooting death of a 35-year-old woman that was reported Tuesday around 8:50 a.m. at a home located in the 2700 block of Longleaf Pines Lane, police said.

Responding officers found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Further investigation identified the victim’s partner, Haberland, as a suspect in this case. Police said the couple’s children were in the home at the time of the apparent shooting and were found uninjured.