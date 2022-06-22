Katy sex offender to serve at least 15 years in federal prison for distributing child phonography: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Katy man has been sent to federal prison following his conviction for a child pornography charge while on deferred adjudication for another similar offense, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced.

Manuel Candia-Reuter pleaded guilty on June 9, 2021. On Wednesday, Candia-Reuter was ordered to serve 180 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. Candia-Reuter is a registered sex offender and had been serving a deferred sentence for a previous possession of child pornography.

The investigation began in March 2019, when authorities discovered Candia-Reuter had uploaded or distributed child pornography material via Skype.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Candia-Reuter’s residence on July 12, 2019. At that time, Candia-Reuter admitted to distributing images of child pornography to another user on Skype.

Candia-Reuter also acknowledged he had been attending therapy sessions while on deferred adjudication for possession of child pornography. He relapsed and again began searching for child pornography.

He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.