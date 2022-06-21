84º

17-year-old injured after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was shot in southwest Houston.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 8800 block of Brae Acres around 7 p.m.

Police said the teen was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s not clear how the shooting started.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.

