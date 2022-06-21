17-year-old injured after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was shot in southwest Houston.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 8800 block of Brae Acres around 7 p.m.

Police said the teen was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s not clear how the shooting started.

South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 8800 Brae Acres. 17 year old male transported in stable condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/f5SJIyn9yH — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 21, 2022

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.