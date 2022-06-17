Man accused of shooting 3 people outside northwest Houston bar arrested, charged

The suspect, Dezmond Garcia, 33, is charged with murder in the 230th State District Court.

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and wounded two others on Jan. 16.

Dezmond Garcia, 33, has been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 42-year-old Jose Lopez Jr. to death and injuring a 43-year-old man and 19-year-old woman.

Around 1:15 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a bar located at 4818 Dacoma Street.

When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to the hospital. Lopez was pronounced dead days later on Jan. 26. The two other victims survived.

According to witnesses at the scene, the victims and Garcia were arguing near the entrance of the bar when Garcia pulled out a gun and shot three people. After the shooting, police said he fled the scene in a white vehicle.

After an investigation, police said charges were filed against Garcia on June 15.