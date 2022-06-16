FIFA World Cup 2026: Social media reacts to Houston being named a host city 🏆⚽

HOUSTON – OH YEAH BABY!🏆⚽
Houston will be a host city of the FIFA World Cup 2026, and we can’t wait!
When the news was released on Thursday, social media users shared their excitement.
The host cities will be Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York / New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Bay Area, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver.
SEE ALSO: World Cup 2026 is coming to Houston!
Read some of the posts below:
And with that #Houston will host the @FIFAWorldCup in 2026. ⚽️⚽️⚽️@HCHSA @HoustonFirst #WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/HbIfIC1Nmw— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 16, 2022
HOUSTON!!!!!!!!!! The WORLD CUP IS COMING!!!!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ @Hou2026WorldCup— DaMarcus Beasley (@DaMarcusBeasley) June 16, 2022
The World Cup is coming to Houston! pic.twitter.com/klqXrb8P87— Houston Astros (@astros) June 16, 2022
Mayor Turner celebrating todays incredible announcement!#Houston2026 #SpiritofHouston #FIFAWorldCup #HostCity2026 pic.twitter.com/Dl2YseCOl2— City of Houston (@HoustonTX) June 16, 2022
𝙼𝙸𝚂𝚂𝙸𝙾𝙽: 𝙰𝙲𝙲𝙾𝙼𝙿𝙻𝙸𝚂𝙷𝙴𝙳— Houston 2026 WorldCup (@Hou2026WorldCup) June 16, 2022
A World Cup of the Future is coming to America's City of the Future. ⚽🚀#Houston2026 #SpiritofHouston #FIFAWorldCup #HostCity2026 pic.twitter.com/e665gXihvn
Houston get excited! We will be a 2026 FIFA World Cup host city in Harris County’s NRG stadium!!! pic.twitter.com/rUbxXZAsvU— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) June 16, 2022
The 2026 World Cup cities 🤩 pic.twitter.com/90Q4ZwuF9L— ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2022
🎉🇺🇸 ʜᴏᴜꜱᴛᴏɴ 🇺🇸🎉— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2022
Houston is officially a #FIFAWorldCup 2026 Host City! 🙌#HostCity2026 pic.twitter.com/IiItTv6xOi