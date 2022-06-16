92º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

FIFA World Cup 2026: Social media reacts to Houston being named a host city 🏆⚽

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: World Cup 2026, Houston World Cup 2026
Houston names as host city for 2026 World Cup

HOUSTON – OH YEAH BABY!🏆⚽

Houston will be a host city of the FIFA World Cup 2026, and we can’t wait!

When the news was released on Thursday, social media users shared their excitement.

The host cities will be Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York / New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Bay Area, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver.

SEE ALSO: World Cup 2026 is coming to Houston!

Read some of the posts below:

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter