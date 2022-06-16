FIFA World Cup 2026: Social media reacts to Houston being named a host city 🏆⚽

Houston names as host city for 2026 World Cup

HOUSTON – OH YEAH BABY!🏆⚽

Houston will be a host city of the FIFA World Cup 2026, and we can’t wait!

When the news was released on Thursday, social media users shared their excitement.

The host cities will be Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York / New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Bay Area, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Read some of the posts below:

HOUSTON!!!!!!!!!! The WORLD CUP IS COMING!!!!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ @Hou2026WorldCup — DaMarcus Beasley (@DaMarcusBeasley) June 16, 2022

The World Cup is coming to Houston! pic.twitter.com/klqXrb8P87 — Houston Astros (@astros) June 16, 2022

Houston get excited! We will be a 2026 FIFA World Cup host city in Harris County’s NRG stadium!!! pic.twitter.com/rUbxXZAsvU — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) June 16, 2022