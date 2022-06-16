Man killed, woman injured in shooting outside northwest Houston convenience store: HPD

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating a shooting outside of a convenience store that left a man dead and a woman injured Wednesday.

It happened at 7915 De Priest St. around 10:17 p.m.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said a man was standing outside of a convenience store when another man drove up and got out of a vehicle. As the driver approached the man, investigators said the man standing in front of the store showed him a gun and that’s when they began shooting at each other. Officers said the man standing in front of the store was shot in the head. A woman was struck in the lower half of her body, police said.

After the shooting, police said the suspect fled the scene. Investigators said that both victims were transported to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

Officers said the woman’s condition is unknown. HPD is investigating to determine if the victims and the suspect got into an altercation sometime prior to the shooting.