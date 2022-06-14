3 juveniles shot while sitting on curb at southeast Houston apartment complex, police say

Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after three juveniles possibly between the ages of 12 and 16 were reportedly shot while sitting on a curb inside an apartment complex in southeast Houston Tuesday.

It happened at an apartment complex in Clearlake located at 1221 Redford St. around 2:17 a.m.

Police said it was reported that the three victims were sitting on the curb when a masked male suspect wearing a grey hoodie ran by and started shooting at them. The suspect then fled on foot, HPD said.

According to officers, one child between 12-13 years of age was shot in the chest. He was transported by an ambulance in critical condition, police said. Another victim between 13-15 was shot in the thigh and back, investigators said. Officers said they applied a tourniquet to his leg before EMS arrived. HPD said he was transported by an ambulance and is in stable condition. The third victim, who police said is 16 years of age, was able to run off and was picked up by another vehicle at a nearby 7-Eleven store. He was shot in the leg and foot and then transported to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

At this time, police said there is no known motive for the shooting. An investigation is still underway.