Man found dead, woman critically injured after bullet-riddled vehicle crashes into trees on I-10 feeder road, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed and a woman passenger was critically injured in a crash early Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported around 1 a.m. on the I-10 westbound feeder at Normandy Street.

Houston police and firefighters responded to the scene to find two people trapped in a sedan that had crashed into trees. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. It initially appears the vehicle crashed from the feeder.

Police said officers also found several bullet holes in the vehicle. It is unknown if the bullet holes are related to the crash.

Police initially said it did not appear that the driver had been shot, but investigators are waiting on the medical examiner’s autopsy results.