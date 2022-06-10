Galveston County Animal Resource Center at capacity, slashing adoption fees on all dogs, puppies

Galveston County Animal Center is operating at critical capacity and is in urgent need of homes for its furry charges.

Through June 18, the animal shelter is reducing adoptions fees for all dogs and puppies to $10. All dogs are fully immunized, desexed and microchipped.

“We’ve had a large intake of dogs here recently and we’re not getting them out as fast as we’re getting them in,” Monique Ryans, Director of Animal Services with the Galveston County Health District, said during an interview on KPRC 2+. “We’re just trying to do all the efforts possible to try to get as many dogs out as possible alive.”

If you’re not sure you’re ready to adopt, consider opening your home to a foster pet. Fostering frees up space in shelters for additional animals and helps save lives. Learn more about fostering here.

