Clear Creek Community Theatre presents ‘Noises Off’

Clear Creek Community Theatre is debuting its production of Noises Off Friday at University of Houston–Clear Lake’s Bayou Theater.

The show will run each weekend through Sunday, June 19.

Here’s a description of the play: “The drama onstage is nothing compared to the drama backstage in Michael Frayn’s hysterical, fast-paced British sex farce about putting on a hysterical, fast-paced British sex farce. Lines, props, and pants are dropped in equal proportion as the bedraggled cast struggles valiantly to keep their production from going entirely off the rails.”

Tickets to Noises Off are $20 and are now on sale.

For more information, visit clearcreekcommunitytheatre.com.

Director Thomas Meek and actor Chase Folwell appeared on KPRC 2+ Friday to share more information about the production. Hear their insights in the video at the top of the page.

