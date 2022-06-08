ACLU of Texas files new lawsuit against state’s investigations into parents of transgender children

Naia Fulton-Jones chants in front of the Texas Capitol to protest for transgender kids' rights on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

TEXAS – The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has teamed up with Lambda Legal to file a new lawsuit, urging a court to block the state’s investigation into parents of transgender children.

According to an update provided on the ACLU of Texas’ Twitter page, the latest lawsuit will ask the court to ensure parents who support their transgender children by working with medical professionals not be reprimanded.

ACLU leaders say that state physicians are able to provide life-saving healthcare to transgender youth in Texas with the help of the children’s parents.

BREAKING: We filed a new lawsuit urging a court to block the state’s investigations into parents who support their transgender kids by working with physicians who provide medically necessary, lifesaving healthcare in Texas. — ACLU of Texas (@ACLUTx) June 8, 2022

A study previously published by American Medical Association’s monthly open-access journal shared that transgender youth with access to puberty blockers and hormones have reported a positive increase on their mental health, which overall gave them a better quality of life.

“Participants who had received puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or both were 60% less likely to report being moderately to severely depressed and 73% less likely to report suicidality, compared to participants who did not,” American Medical Association stated.

However, young people within the transgender community still need parents’ help receiving the healthcare required, despite several backlash attempts from Texas government officials.