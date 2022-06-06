VIDEO: Woman’s head brutally bashed into pavement by 3 women during purse robbery

HOUSTON – Video of a brutal robbery shows the moment a woman’s head was bashed into the pavement as three women tried to wrest her purse from her body on Houston’s north side.

Police said it happened on Monday, May 23, around 2 a.m. in the 7600 block of Airline Drive.

The victim told police three women walked up to her and demanded her purse. When she attempted to run away from them, one of the women caught up to her and forced her to the ground. The trio then punched her numerous times and smashed her head repeatedly on the pavement. The women then snatched her purse and fled in an unknown direction.

Here are the suspect descriptions:

Suspect No. 1: female, red pullover and blue jeans.

Suspect No. 2: female, red pullover and red sweatpants.

Suspect No. 3: female, gray pullover and blue jean shorts.

Three suspects in this video still compilation from Houston police video showing three women authorities said severely assaulted another woman for her purse. (Houston Police Department)

Watch the video below.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery with bodily injury. On Monday, May 23, 2022 at around 2:00 am, the complainant was meeting up with an acquaintance at a gas station parking lot, located at the 7600 block of Airline, in Houston, Texas. The complainant stated that three unknown females walked up to her and demanded her purse. The complainant stated that she attempted to run away from the suspects, but one of them caught up to her and forced her to the ground. The suspects then assaulted the complainant by punching her numerous times and hitting her head on the pavement. The suspects then forcibly took the complainants purse and fled in an unknown direction. Houston PD #679923-22 Suspect description: Hispanic female, red pullover and blue jeans. Suspect #2: Hispanic female, red pullover and red sweatpants. Suspect #3: Hispanic female, gray pullover and blue jean shorts. Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Posted by Houston Police Robbery on Monday, June 6, 2022

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.