Katy family says they were ghosted after putting down $11K for windows they never got

KATY, Texas – A Katy family said it wasn’t cheap to try and replace 25 windows and panes in three doors. They put down a hefty deposit, never got the work done, and said they’re still paying the price.

“Our main motivation was for energy efficiency, they’re all original single pane,” said Christopher Tower about the windows that came with the home. “The sound pollution, and you can just feel the heat.”

Back in January, he and his family decided to move forward with replacing the windows in their Katy home.

After getting several different quotes, they chose to go with Texas Pride Windows and Doors. They said the owner was friendly and local.

“We finally decided on windows, the color and the style and everything, had Brian come over, we gave him the deposit on January 18,” Tower said.

According to an invoice that deposit came up to nearly $11,000, half of the total price. Tower said he was told it could take a month to get the work started because of supply chain issues. That time came and went, the pains they got weren’t in windows.

“I’m not sure where to go from here, you know?” Tower said.

According to this text sent on May 5, they were told the company was going out of business.

“We are closing our doors on June 1. I will have your deposit to you by next Monday or Tuesday, I canceled 19 jobs and will be returning their deposits as well…”

But instead of a refund, Tower said the owner ghosted them. So, we decided to pay him a visit. After no answer at the door, we tried calling the number on the work truck parked right outside, but still nothing.

Now the family feels they’re out of thousands of dollars, and furthermore, they still need new windows.

“The way that I look at it, is I’ve been robbed,” Tower said.

We searched online and found reviews with similar concerns.

Christopher Tower says he filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission, but if he doesn’t get the money back, he’s heading to court.