Harmony English teacher and pro BMX rider featured in documentary with students

HOUSTON – Omari Cato is a 5th grade English-Language Arts teacher at Harmony School of Enrichment-Houston. He’s also a professional BMX rider.

At Harmony, he used his background in bikes and his love of teaching to start a campus BMX Club where he teaches students how to ride, fix and maintain bicycles.

Cato and his BMX club are the subject of a new documentary.

Cato appeared on KPRC 2+ to share his story and provide information about the new documentary.

