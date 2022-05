HOUSTON – A 2-year-old child has been transported to the hospital after a near-drowning incident in southwest Houston.

Houston police responded to a drowning call at a home located in the 3500 block of Dalmation Drive around 8:20 p.m.

Officers said a child was pulled from the water and transported to the hospital. The child’s condition is unknown, but officers said the child was conscious when transported to Texas Children’s Hospital.