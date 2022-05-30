87º

Florida police snipers assist dive team during water rescue at alligator-filled pond, report says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Miami, Florida, Alligators
Alligator at Brazos Bend State Park (CHASE A. FOUNTAIN / TPWD, Courtesy of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

MIAMI, Fla – Authorities in Florida were called to assist divers conducting a water rescue at a pond reportedly full of alligators, WKMG and CNN reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported a minivan was traveling on the Florida Turnpike when the driver lost control crashing into the pond, according to CNN.

Officials say witnesses tried to jump in to help, and dive teams were called to assist along with snipers as it was reported that an unknown number of alligators lived in the pond.

It was unknown if the snipers actually fired any shots.

Two people involved in the crash were rescued from the water. They were both taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to CNN.

