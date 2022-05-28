90º

Uvalde Consolidated ISD police chief who delayed response did active shooter training in December

The chief, who officials say mistakenly believed there was no active threat, took a course that teaches how to “compare/contrast an active shooter event and a hostage or barricade crisis.”

Daniel Arkin, NBC News

FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. When the gunman arrived at the school, he hopped its fence and easily entered through an unlocked back door, police said. He holed himself up in a fourth-grade classroom where he killed the children and teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The police chief who officials said decided to wait to confront the gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, completed an active shooter training course in December, according to law enforcement records.

Peter Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, completed an eight-hour “Active Shooter Training Mandate” course on Dec. 17, 2021, according to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement public records obtained by NBC News.

He completed the same course the previous year, on Aug. 25, 2020, according to the documents.

