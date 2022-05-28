Uvalde Consolidated ISD police chief who delayed response did active shooter training in December

The police chief who officials said decided to wait to confront the gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, completed an active shooter training course in December, according to law enforcement records.
Peter Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, completed an eight-hour “Active Shooter Training Mandate” course on Dec. 17, 2021, according to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement public records obtained by NBC News.
He completed the same course the previous year, on Aug. 25, 2020, according to the documents.