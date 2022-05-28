PHOTOS: Friendswood High School graduates 491 students in Class of 2022

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – On Saturday, 491 graduates from the Friendswood High School class of 2022 walked the stage of Grace Community Church, Friendswood Independent School District shared in a release.

Here are some highlights from the graduation ceremony (Information provided by Friendswood ISD):

The class colors were silver and light blue with the space oddity hibiscus as the class flower. “Tongue Tied” by Grouplove was chosen as the class song.

The graduating class Valedictorian is Audrey Nguyen with Salutatorian Christian La Rue.

Class officers include President Erica Howard, Vice President Grant Newmann, Secretary Jonathan Sims and Treasurer Kelli Mulloy.

Elaina Chong and Balint Kidd received the American Legion Girl/Boy administrative awards for possessing high qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. Abigail Nelson and Jacob Rogers received girl and boy outstanding athlete. Connor Gibson, Maris Morgan, Paige Patton and Marshall Prince received the I Dare You Award: I Dare You To Be A Leader: Think Tall, Stand Tall, Smile Tall and Live Tall. Friendswood High School Representatives were Lily Hall, TASSP Teens Serving Texas, and Emily Thomas, TASSP All-State Academic and Scholastic Excellence.

Twelve students from this senior class will be joining the military next year. Joining the United States Army is Mario Gutierrez, Aislinn Jaramillo, Cayden Lytle, Keaton McCallay-Doyle, Colby Nelson and Jonathan Ohm. Daniel Morgan will be attending The United States Military Academy at West Point and Lydia Rubio will attend the United States Naval Academy. James Baker and Bradyn Elmer will be joining the United States Marines. Dawson Cordle and Gavin Ngo will be joining the United States Navy.

This senior class was offered more than $9 million in scholarship funds, $4 million of which was accepted.

Friendswood High School graduates 491 students in Class of 2022 (FRIENDSWOOD ISD)

All graduation pictures can be viewed here.