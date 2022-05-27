WATCH LIVE: Beto O’Rourke joins protestors as they gather across NRA annual convention in Houston following deadly Uvalde shooting

HOUSTON – Several local organizations and community leaders are gathering for a planned protest Friday during the first day of the National Rifle Association annual conference in Houston.

Organizations FIEL lack Lives Matter Houston, Moms Demand Action and Interfaith group are planning to attend the protests at noon. Leaders from the DNC, Democratic gubernatorial opponent, Beto O’ Rourke, along with healthcare workers and residents are also planning to attend.

Mayor Sylvester Turner addressed the planned protests that are expected to take place outside GRB during the duration of the convention. He said there will be a designated “protest zone.”

He said although there are concerns about canceling the convention, “we don’t have that luxury or option to cancel due to the convention being on the books for two years. He added that the city is contractually obligated to continue with its plans.

The NRA Convention is expected to include former President Donald Trump as a guest. The convention is scheduled for May 27-29.