Have you seen him? Man accused of sexually abusing child on the run, authorities say

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston and Houston police are searching for a man authorities said is a fugitive who had sexual contact with a child.

Gustavo Francisco Tzampop-Juarez, 33, is accused of performing indecent acts with the child victim in the 7800 block of Corporate Drive in Houston on July 19, 2021.

Tzampop-Juarez is described as Hispanic, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.