Fugitive accused of sexually assaulting child in Houston still on the run, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in April of 2020 is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department.

Fugitive Dreykeydrick Lee Clark, 20, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age.

According to HPD, on July 8, 2020, officers received a report of sexual assault of a child in a Houston residence. During the investigation, the female child made an outcry and detectives learned that Clark sexually assaulted the child.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.