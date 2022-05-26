Carnival cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk, report says

Carnival cruise ship that set sail from Florida catches fire in Grand Turk

GRAND TURK – A Carnival cruise ship caught fire as it was docked in Grand Turk Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out inside the Carnival Freedom ship’s funnel and was quickly extinguished as the ship was in the capital of Turks and Caicos, a Carnival spokesperson told NBC News Thursday morning.

The company shared a statement about the fire around 8:45 a.m. ET.

“All guests and crew are safe, and the ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore. We continue to assess the situation,” a spokesperson said.

