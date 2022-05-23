80º

Man arrested, charged after leading deputies on pursuit following catalytic converter theft in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Daniel Thornton, 20, charged with evading with a motor vehicle and theft. (Harris County Constable Pct. 4 - Mark Herman)

HARRIS COUNTY – A man has been arrested and charged after deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said he allegedly stole catalytic converters from several vehicles and led them on a chase on Sunday.

Daniel Thornton, 20, was charged with evading in a motor vehicle and theft.

According to a news release from Pct. 4, deputies responded to an in-progress theft call at a business in the 23800 block of Aldine Westfield Road near Spring.

Deputies arrived and found a vehicle belonging to Thornton, who then quickly accelerated and rammed into one of the patrol vehicles, Pct. 4 said. He then fled from deputies, and that is when a chase began.

Thornton lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall, according to Pct. 4, and attempted to flee on foot until deputies detained him. During an investigation, deputies found a stolen catalytic converter from the business where the chase began.

Pct. 4 investigators also found that Thornton had two open warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony criminal mischief out of Harris County.

