DPS searching for man they say promised to take firearms near Texas State Capitol grounds this weekend

AUSTIN – Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety announced an increased reward as they continue to search for a man who is accused of making terroristic threats.

According to officials, 44-year-old Hardy Carroll Lloyd is wanted after he allegedly posted a series of comments online where he promised to carry a firearm to the Texas State Capitol grounds and “challenge any law enforcement officer who tries to take enforcement actions against him” this weekend.

Lloyd, a Pittsburgh, Philadelphia native, is known as a white supremacist, according to DPS officials. He is also a convicted felon, according to authorities, and is not allowed to possess a firearm.

A description of Lloyd says he stands five feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 250 pounds.

Authorities warn residents to not approach Lloyd, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information leading to his arrest may be eligible for $1,000. Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).