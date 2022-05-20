HPD: Thieves vandalized school buses and stole gas near Idea Public Schools campus

HOUSTON – Houston police say vandals and thieve broke into multiple school buses near the Idea Public School Hardy Campus last week.

Police said the crime was discovered Friday morning around 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of Little York. Students and parents said they had no idea what happened.

“I, as a student, feel fear for my safety,” 7th grader Yasline Juarez said.

Police said the call was for criminal mischief and said multiple buses were vandalized and fuel stolen.

“It’s scary,” Yasline said. “What type of person would do that?”

KPRC reached out to Idea Public Schools multiple times since Friday and has yet to get any statement or information from officials.

Meanwhile parents Friday said they had no idea what happened.

“It’s horrible because we’re working, and we’re working hard to survive,” parent Tony Vira said.

He hopes something is done and that justice is served.

“It’s also for our safety,” Yasline said.

Ad

Houston Police said no arrests have been made.