Man fatally shot in parking lot of Best Budget Inn motel in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of the Best Budget Inn Motel in northeast Houston, police said.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at the Budget Inn located in the 6900 block of Eastex Freeway around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, two men got into an argument at the motel before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more.